Bodycam video shows Texas police officers pull man from burning car

Garland police said another person was ejected from the vehicle
By CNN
Video shows TX police officers pull man from burning car

GARLAND, Texas -- Body camera footage shows officers saving a man from a burning car in Garland, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

The Garland Police Department said the rescuers were Officers Matthew Fuhs and Chris Hataway, CNN reported.

They arrived to see a vehicle burning early Wednesday morning, with the unconscious driver still inside.

The officers managed to get him out before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

RELATED: Bystanders carry 97-year-old woman out of burning home on chair: video

Garland police said the driver has non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger who had been in the vehicle was ejected.

Police said that person's injuries are also not life threatening.

It was not immediately clear what had led up to the incident.
