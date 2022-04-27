Video shown during Brian Sluss murder trial draws gasps in courtroom

Footage shown at Holly Springs murder trial draws gasps in courtroom

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following a shocking day in court, prosecutors may soon rest their case in the murder trial of Brian Sluss.

Tuesday in court included gasps from several people inside the courtroom when video showed Sluss punching a girl believed to be one of his daughters.

Prosecutors used that video, in addition to surveillance video of Sluss pacing and double checking locks on doors and windows, to try and convince the jury of his guilt.

Prosecutors also showed changes in Sluss' spending habits after the disappearance of his girlfriend Monica Moynan.

Moynan disappeared in 2019 and her body has never been found. Sluss is on trial for murdering her.

Monica Moynan's best friend took the stand Thursday and said the missing Holly Springs mom came to her on two separate occasions saying she was choked and "almost died."



When prosecutors rest their case and turn the trial over to Sluss' defense team, he could be called to testify in his own defense. That was expected to happen Tuesday, but it did not.

ABC11 will continue to monitor the trial and bring you updates as soon as they happen.
