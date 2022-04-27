Video shown during Brian Sluss murder trial draws gasps in courtroom

Tuesday in court included gasps from several people inside the courtroom when video showed Sluss punching a girl believed to be one of his daughters.
Prosecutors used that video, in addition to surveillance video of Sluss pacing and double checking locks on doors and windows, to try and convince the jury of his guilt.
Prosecutors also showed changes in Sluss' spending habits after the disappearance of his girlfriend Monica Moynan.
Moynan disappeared in 2019 and her body has never been found. Sluss is on trial for murdering her.
'She wanted to get away from him': Friend of missing Holly Springs mom delivers emotional testimony
When prosecutors rest their case and turn the trial over to Sluss' defense team, he could be called to testify in his own defense. That was expected to happen Tuesday, but it did not.
ABC11 will continue to monitor the trial and bring you updates as soon as they happen.