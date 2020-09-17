Sports

In uncertain season, UNC women's soccer plans to play with urgency

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brianna Pinto did not shy away from setting the expectation when she committed to North Carolina three years ago.

The Jordan High School star told ABC11 then, "My freshman year at Carolina we're going to win a national championship."

She was this close to nailing it too. The Heels fell 1-0 to Florida State in the title game. In 2019 they were back again and again came up just short vs. Stanford, this time in penalty kicks.

Now a star junior midfielder, Pinto stands by her bold high school words.

"It's great to know that the program that I ultimately chose competes for national championships every single year" Pinto said Wednesday "and I think you learn a lot throughout that process like, even if you do end up losing.

Though the NCAA board voted Wednesday to proceed with Fall championships in the spring, it has yet to receive full approval and there is no guarantee UNC will have its full roster then and that puts the emphasis on now.

READ MORE: Durham soccer star takes to world stage to help clinch World Cup bid

"We're essentially treating the ACC Championship as though it's going to be our national championship this year because we don't know how many seniors will be able to stay for the spring if we have a tournament then," explained junior forward Rachel Jones "so we want that to be like, our last sendoff for them and let them leave with a ring on their finger hopefully."

Going back-to-back as conference champs would be extra rewarding given the fact that having any season at all was very much in the balance.

"I didn't want to give up hope because I know that my teammates and I put in a lot of preparation to be fit and be prepared, both mentally and physically." Pinto said.

Jones added: "Definitely the ending of last season has been my main motivator and wanting us to be able to finally finish maybe another five minutes where we get a goal, like, unlike the past two years."

So, it begins with Wake Forest on Thursday night at Dorrance Field. Pinto cannot wait.

"I just hope that everybody brings the pent-up angst and excitement of the last six months, and that we leave it all on the field," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillwomen athletescollege studentsunccoronavirussoccercollegecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 2K currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in NC
Cumberland County teacher dies from COVID-19
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Wake mom says mask mandate triggers deep childhood trauma
WEATHER: A cold start to December & when warmer temps will return
NC's first significant snowfall of the season reported
IRS reminds of new money-saving tax provision
Show More
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Teen surprises 10-year-old who had brain cancer surgery with PS5
Make sure scammers don't ruin your Giving Tuesday donation
Disney donates $5K to Toys for Tots drive in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News