Mebane Planning and Zoning officials voted 6-3 to recommend denying the proposal.

Buc-ee's hits snag in plans to build location in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Does North Carolina fear the beaver?

Buc-ee's may still be coming to North Carolina, but the beloved Texas convenience store/gas station chain hit yet another snag Monday night when Mebane Planning and Zoning officials voted 6-3 to recommend denying the proposal for a location off I-40/85 and Trollingwood-Hawfields Road.

The planning and zoning meeting lasted about four hours. Most of the people who signed up to speak to the board appeared to be against the 32-acre mega-gas station known for the cleanest restrooms in the country.

Not all is lost for Buc-ee's, which previously wanted to put a location in Orange County.

The Mebane City Council will ultimately take up the proposal on Jan. 8. It will have final say on whether to proceed with the project.

The proposal calls for a 75,000-square-foot building with up to 120 fuel pumps.

In November, Buc-ee's filed a site plan for a mega convenience store in Mebane.

See the full site plan (.pdf)

If approved, It would be the first Buc-ee's in the state.

In 2020, Buc-ee's opened its first East Coast location in Florence, South Carolina.