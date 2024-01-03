Mebane residents present petition against Buc-ee's

Residents spoke out at city hall against the proposal to build the state's first location on a 32-acre site off I-40.

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is pushback on Buc-ee's coming to Alamance County.

Some Mebane residents spoke out at city hall against the proposal to build the state's first location on a 32-acre site off I-40.

Buc-ee's builds very big operations, mostly in Texas.

They are stocked with an abundance of snacks, a variety of beef jerky, brisket, and more gas pumps than most places in the state.

However, in a city where the business district's still divided by a train track, some community members delivered an opposition petition to Mebane City Hall.

The proposed site for the new Buc-ee's is at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road.

The proposal calls for a 75,000-square-foot building with up to 120 fuel pumps.