Burlington police looking for 2 men who broke into Circus Foods

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are looking for 2 men who broke into a Burlington Circus Foods and stole multiple items Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to a business alarm at the store located at 525 Elmira Street and discovered a shattered front door.

Burlington authorities describe the suspects as:

- a light-skinned male, believed to be a white male, wearing dark shorts, dark shirt and a black and white "trucker" style baseball hat, and flip flops

- a dark-skinned male, believed to be a black male. long dark shorts, white t-shirt with an unknown design, black shoes.

The two suspects were last seen running toward Tillman Street, police say.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.
