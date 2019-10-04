Business

Now Open: Dove & Olive retail cafe, shared workspace & lounge in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dove & Olive, a retail cafe and lounge is now open in the Five Points area of Raleigh at 233 Bickett Blvd.

"Dove & Olive is a modern-day take on a community general store," explained owner Hannah Weisberg.

"It's a mix of retail with a gathering place people come who work from home can set up and they'll be here all day. Others bring their kids and all of the toys and things for them to do are new to them so it occupies them as well," Weisberg said.



The cafe features pastries and cookies from Yellow Dog Bread Company as well as coffee, tea, beer, and wine. Weisberg sells retail featuring items for the home as well as some clothing.

Dove & Olive also hosts workshops and membership for the shared workspace includes bottomless coffee, tea, and discounts on retail.

Dove & Olive
233 Bickett Blvd. Raleigh, NC 27608
HOURS:
Tuesday-Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday-Monday: Closed
