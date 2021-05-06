Bike industry among many others impacted by supply shortages

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6215659" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anything under $1,000 is hard to find. Just like the bikes themselves, accessories like helmets are just as depleted too.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic has rocked supply for businesses across the nation, including the bicycle market. Nearly a year later, and sporting outlets continue to see little to no supply of bikes or bike parts.Hawley's Bicycle World in Fayetteville has been around for over 55 years and never seen anything like this before."Parts we have always had on hand we can't find at all," said store manager Mark Taylor who has been working with bikes for more than 30 years.He has been searching for parts from third-party distributors to help meet the demand for repairs in the shop. Fellow bike shops have even reached out to his business for parts as well.From paint stores to flower shops many businesses have felt the squeeze from supply and demand.Even after ordering bikes and parts a year ahead, Sandy Hawley, the owner of Hawley's Bicycle World, says she doesn't expect to see parts until next year. She's hoping things will catch up soon but until then they will continue to find new ways to make up the difference."This is our lively hood but we also support our employees and their families so there is a lot of people affected by the spectrum of everything," Hawley said.