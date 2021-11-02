abc11 troubleshooter

Benefits and dangers of 'buy now, pay later' plans for holiday shopping

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Benefits and risks of 'buy now, pay later' plans for holiday shopping

If you're worried about having the cash to buy holiday gifts this year, more and more retailers are now joining the trend of offering buy now, pay later options.

However, you need to be aware of the possible financial pitfalls when it comes to this option.

Buying now, paying later is convenient and allows you to make purchases and break up the payments into smaller, more manageable dollar amounts. But you have to realize it's like financing your purchase or taking out a loan that could come with a high-interest rate and fees.

Carlos Medina of ScoreSense, which offers credit monitoring, says "Consumers have to read the fine print because these loans can go anywhere from 0% with no charge at all, and depending on the number of months to up to 30% and sometimes even higher."

Medina suggests before agreeing to a plan, take a look at the terms and conditions. Most retailers offer it through a third party that will check your credit. It could impact your credit score, especially if you miss a payment.

"You could have default fees and you obviously then have it reported to the credit bureaus," Medina adds.

Also know if you want to return the product, while you will get back what you paid, typically you won't be credited for the interest or fees that you paid.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingabc11 troubleshooter
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
NC brides wait for wedding video month, years after tying knot
Pandemic delays justice for widow of motorcyclist killed in crash
Travel insurance could save your holiday travel plans
Online shopper says eBay seller sent fake package to wrong address
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News