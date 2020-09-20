Stolen car crashes into Raleigh home following police chase out of Garner

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A stolen car slammed into a Raleigh home on Sunday afternoon following a police chase out of Garner.
Garner offices said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car when it took off before pulling into a driveway along the 5300 block of Rock Quarry Road around 1 p.m..
Police said the driver and another man hopped out of the vehicle and fled the scene.
No injuries or arrests have been reported at this time.
