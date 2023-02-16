Countdown to Game Day | Spring-like weather no problem for rink, NHL says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thursday's weather felt "spring-like," but the NHL said the outdoor rink is good to go under a sunlight-reflecting tarp.

"I think that this is just absolutely fantastic," Carolina Hurricanes play-by-play voice Mike Maniscalco said. "You hear about these outdoor games and then when you see them come to life and walk inside and see the rink, you just can't wait to get to Saturday and how magical the whole day is going to be."

Several people got to test out the ice on Thursday as crews added finishing touches to the outdoor rink at Carter-Finley Stadium, including putting up advertisements and cleaning up the bleachers. A day earlier, the glass around the rink was being installed.

"Seeing ice at the Carter Finley is so cool," Canes fan Morgan Loy said. "In North Carolina, we haven't had this ever. It's such a big thing and it's so good to see the community come out."

For Canes fans at the Eye at the PNC Arena on Thursday, it was down to the wire with gearing up for the big weekend.

"Let's just say that I went a little nuts," RJ Mehrer said while holding a bag full of Stadium Series merchandise. "When in Rome, I figured why not. Didn't care how much it cost, I just went for it."

Mehrer, who drove from Florida to attend the Stadium Series, called this a lifetime opportunity.

"For this being in Raleigh, being originally from here, this is awesome for me and having alumni that went to NC State makes it even more special for me," Mehrer said.

The parking lot will open at 2 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday. Organizers are encouraging people to come early. Stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

Don't forget about Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest that is taking place in downtown Raleigh on Friday. ABC11 is a proud partner of the event.

