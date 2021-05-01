2 people injured in shooting at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot inside Carolina Place Mall in the Charlotte area on Saturday, police said.
Pineville and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the mall around 5 p.m. after the two began shooting at each other for an unknown reason.
MEDIC confirmed to WSOC at the scene one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other went to the hospital in their own vehicle.
Witnesses told WSOC that chaos broke loose when they heard anywhere between three to eight shots fired. In a panic, shoppers either sheltered in place or ran out of the mall.
No arrests have been made at this point.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
