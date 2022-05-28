Troubleshooter helps Cary woman get relief over return policy

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- When you buy an item from the store, are you aware of the return policy before you make the purchase? If not, you should ask and get that policy in writing before buying anything.Cary resident Mary Lambert learned that lesson the hard way. She was recently diagnosed with Parkinsonism, and her first need was a new medical chair."This was a brand new, rather devastating diagnosis," Lambert said. "I was in desperate need of a chair that I could use that would help me get up because I can't I can't get up without something."She went to Family Medical Supply in Cary and found a chair, but she says she couldn't try it out."They wouldn't plug it in and let me lean back and see how it fit me," Lambert said.Desperate for a chair, she paid more than $1,400 for the chair. After being delivered, lambert tried it out."It was too hard on my back. I could feel a bar on the back part here," Lambert said.She says she tried to put cushions in the chair, but it was just too painful to sit in. When she called the store to return it she learned the bad news."They said there was a three-day return policy. We can't take it back at this point," Lambert added.Lambert says it was a policy she was not told when she bought the chair and also it doesn't appear to be on the online receipt.When the store wouldn't budge, Lambert reached out to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson."I see you on TV and I see you help and resolve problems for people, and well, let me see if I can contact you," she said.Wilson reached out to the store where Lambert bought the chair and a representative with AdaptHealth reached out saying:Lambert heard from a representative with good news."They said they would come and pick up the chair with a one-time courtesy pick up," she said.Once the chair was picked up, Lambert got a full refund which she says is a huge relief so she can now find a chair that works for her as she deals with Parkinsonism.The best advice is to ask about the return policy before you buy anything. Don't just take what they say, make sure you get it in writing.