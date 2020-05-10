Cary man charged after stabbing neighbor during dispute, town officials say

CARY, N.C. -- A man was arrested after stabbing his neighbor during a dispute in Cary Sunday morning.
Town officials said it happened at 11:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Winfred Dell Lane when two neighbors got into an argument.
During the dispute, a 36-year-old man pulled out a knife and dropped it.
Roger Bullock, 43, picked up the knife and stabbed the man twice.
The victim was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bullock was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
