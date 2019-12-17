porch pirate

Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages from porch

TULSA, Okla. -- Police in Tulsa are asking for the public's help or any information about an alleged "porch pirate" after a home security camera captured a woman "in disguise" taking parcels from outside a home on Dec. 15.

In the video, the suspect pulls up to the residence in a white car. A female suspect gets out and is seen wearing a mask and holsters. She runs up to a porch, scoops up two packages and quickly drives away.

Police said anyone with information should contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

RELATED LINKS & VIDEOS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftcrimeporch piratepackage theftu.s. & worldabc7 originalscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PORCH PIRATE
Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen
Squirrel caught stealing package outside apartment
Protecting yourself and your packages from porch pirates
18-year-old UPS employee accused of stealing packages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
VIDEO: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in NYC
Fort Bragg soldier wins fight to change medical malpractice law
UNC's Cole Anthony out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
Cold front moves through NC bringing storms, wind
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 116 years ago
Durham police search for credit card theft suspect
Show More
Microsoft to create 500 new jobs in Morrisville
Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases
Every year, Rocky Mount toy drive helps more children
Post office worker wins $500K lottery jackpot
Citizens catch Amber Alert suspect at gas station
More TOP STORIES News