Chapel Hill police investigating armed robbery at PNC Bank on Willow Drive

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday afternoon at a PNC Bank.Authorities said it happened at the PNC Bank at 841 Willow Drive just before 1 p.m.According to police, the robber entered the bank, displayed a weapon and stole cash. The person was last seen leaving the bank and running toward Conner Drive wearing a dark blue UNC hat, blue shirt, green jacket, dark blue jeans and purple surgical gloves.If you have information, please call the Chapel Hill Police Department Watch Commander at 919-612-8240, Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.