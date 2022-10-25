Senate candidates Cheri Beasley, Ted Budd secure new high-profile endorsements

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Both Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley are holding events Tuesday, as both secured new endorsements from members of their respective parties.

Budd rode an endorsement from Donald Trump to victory in the Republican primary.

Barack Obama has now endorsed Democrat Cheri Beasley for the U.S. Senate seat that is being vacated by Republican Richard Burr who announced he will not run again.

Budd's new endorsement comes from Senator Ted Crus of Texas, one of the most high-profile Republicans in Congress.

The race could decide which party controls the chamber after the midterms.

Budd held a campaign event with Cruz in Johnston County on Tuesday.

Beasley is getting her high-profile boost from musician Dave Matthews who will be performing a free get out the vote concert at The Ritz in Raleigh on Tuesday night.