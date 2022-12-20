Vance County Dad charged with 2nd degree murder in death of his 6-year-old child who died by gunshot

A Vance County father is now facing a murder charge in connection to his child's death in early December.

Tuesday, the Vance County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) announced the father of the child has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to his child's death by a gunshot.

The investigation started after deputies were dispatched to Hoyle Lane on Saturday, December 3 for a call about a person who had been shot. Deputies learned the victim was a 6-year-old who later died at the hospital as a result of being shot.

The child's age has not been released.

The child's father, Eric Eugene Allen Rowe, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse on Thursday, December 8. Rowe was given a $90,000 secured bond for the charge and was bonded out a short time later.

On December 9, Rowe surrendered to officers on the murder charge and was placed in the Vance County Jail under a $200,000 bond, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Vance County Sheriff's Office at (252) 738-2200.

