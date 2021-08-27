children's health

Wake parents navigate kids' emotional whirlwind of a new pandemic school year

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents steer kids' emotional whirlwind of new pandemic school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four days into a new pandemic school year and for a lot of these children, it's hard not to be emotional about the missed expectations. After a relatively normal summer, COVID-19 numbers were looking a lot better. Then came the new surge fueled by the delta variant. Suddenly school is another source of disappointment and frustration

It's not the way five-year-old Max Massogo imagined his first days in kindergarten; masked up all day long with his classmates at his north Raleigh elementary school.

"I don't like it," he said.

Max's mom, Amanda, now doing her best to manage Max's emotions.

"It's stressful! I mean, he comes home and complains about it. Like I feel like most kids do. I mean, he's five," she said after his expectations for the school year were dashed by the new COVID surge.

"It's hard to explain why I told you a couple of months ago, you weren't going to have to wear a mask, because that's what we were told," Massogo said. "They can't talk at lunch... "We just found out yesterday, they have to now wear masks at the playground during recess."

"He always wants to know why. Well, why did it change? Who made the rules? Why can't we make the rules? And it's, it's hard to explain that."



Family psychiatrist Dr. Mehul Mankad providing tools to cope with the frustrations of back to school during COVID.

"I think children were expecting a lot. I think we were all expecting a lot," Mankad said.

He suggests parents start with listening and acknowledging their child's stress and anxiety -- without judgment. Mankad also recommends parents find ways to empower your child.

"To bring up the ideas that are under the kid's control -- what sorts of things do the kids have the ability to enjoy or participate in either at school or after school or on the weekends," said Mankad.

He also urges parents to give their kids a lesson in empathy: That their teachers and principals are doing their best under the circumstances they've been given.

"What your child may not realize is that all of these rules are subject to change. And we hope that they're subject to change for the better," said Mankad.

Back at the Massogos, mom and Max hoping for better days.

"I just try to hype him up, and just tell him that if we do the right thing, it will end," Massogo said. "And I hope that that's true. I gotta hype myself up too."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighwake countychildren's healtheducationpsychologycoronavirus pandemicmental health
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
4 times more children infected with COVID-19 than this time last year
Kids falling behind on childhood vaccinations, doctors say
Schools, flush with stimulus cash, moving slowly to spend it
How some Wake County schools are keeping children safe from COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
People are 'angry': Effort to recall Raleigh mayor Baldwin gains steam
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US service members
School to prison pipeline prominent in some North Carolina schools
Man dies after being shot at NE Raleigh apartment complex, police say
4 times more children infected with COVID-19 than this time last year
Show More
Shootings occur every five hours this summer in North Carolina: I-Team
Accident not your fault? Here's why your claim may still be denied
LATEST: Unvaccinated people 15.4x more likely to die from COVID-19
Tropical Storm Ida forms with Louisiana landfall favorable
Kids falling behind on childhood vaccinations, doctors say
More TOP STORIES News