City of Raleigh faces a lawsuit for man's death in police altercation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Raleigh on behalf of the family of Darryl Williams.

Family members said officers hit Williams with a stun gun multiple times after he told arresting officers, he had a heart problem.

Residents and activists want to know what led up to the death of a man who died while in police custody after police used stun guns on him.

Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson said Williams ran from officers and resisted arrest. That's when a taser was deployed.

Williams became unresponsive after being tased, she said, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The lawsuit is said to be filed next week. It is expected to name Patterson and the officers involved.

The Wake County district attorney did not file charges against officers in the case.