Coronavirus

Local universities host virtual farewell to Class of 2020 this Mother's Day weekend

While not the most ideal situation, major universities in the Triangle have to bid a virtual farewell to the Class of 2020 this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of North Carolina will hold its virtual graduation this Sunday, May 10, on Mother's Day. The watch party will be available on the school's Facebook and YouTube page so graduates and their families can celebrate together.

At Duke University, they will be hosting a 'Marking the Moment' on Sunday as well. Thanks to a sponsorship from Facebook, an Oculus Rift was shipped to every student to make the virtual ceremony a reality.

Using the hashtag, #NCCU2020, North Carolina Central University has been recognizing graduates on social media. The university plans to celebrate their achievements in the coming weeks.


NC State University plans to release a video featuring Chancellor Randy Woodson in the coming days. Individual colleges at NC State are holding virtual celebrations. The university's homepage highlights thousands of graduating students.

RELATED: Raleigh mural artist honors NC State's graduating seniors

East Carolina University held its virtual ceremony on Friday, during which Chancellor Mitchelson and Student Government Association president Dr. Lynn Gangone delivered a commencement address. During the program, Mitchelson conferred all degrees and graduates were able to turn their tassels and celebrate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamraleighchapel hillnc state universitycoronavirusnc statedukenccuchapel hill newseducationgraduationuncduke universitycollegeecuraleigh newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: 4 Cumberland Co. detention officers test positive for COVID-19
Unemployment rate rises to highest level since Depression
Why we may not see a COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 months
VP Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 4 Cumberland Co. detention officers test positive for COVID-19
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
Why we may not see a COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 months
NC Zoo welcomes 5 rare American red wolf puppies
Wake County schools in-person graduation canceled
Beaches in North Carolina reopening with Phase 1
What businesses are allowed to reopen in North Carolina?
Show More
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
2.23-mile walk tonight in Houston to honor murdered jogger
2 killed in Harnett County crash
Students 'Fill the Fence' to honor teachers in Durham
Unemployment rate rises to highest level since Depression
More TOP STORIES News