1 shot dead in parking lot at Clayton apartment community

Clayton Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place late Monday night at an apartment complex on Pine Hall Drive.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place late Monday night.

It happened at an apartment complex on Pine Hall Drive, just off Highway 42. Officers found a person who had been shot dead in the parking lot.

An ABC11 breaking news crew noted several evidence markers in the parking lot next to what appeared to be the clubhouse for the community.

Authorities said there was a high-speed police chase in the area at the time and they're working to see whether the two incidents are connected.

Police have not released any information about the victim or possible suspects.