Clayton Police make arrest in death of 16-year-old teen killed in apartment parking lot

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton Police announced an arrest on Monday in a shooting that left a teenager dead earlier this month.

Clayton detectives, assisted by the Raleigh Police Department, arrested Roberto Munoz, 18, of Raleigh on Dec. 22 in connection with the Dec. 5 shooting death of 16-year-old Jayden Shamar Jones.

Jones was found shot to death in the parking lot of the clubhouse of the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartment Complex on Pine Hall Drive, just off Highway 42.

Munoz was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

Following the shooting, Garner police said callers reported that two or three people had fled the area in a white car, possibly a Mitsubishi Lancer.

The case remains under investigation, police said, and additional arrests and charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clayton Police at (919) 553-4611.

