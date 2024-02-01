3 people arrested in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were arrested and charged in connection with an attempted robbery where a man was shot in the face.

On Sunday, the Clayton Police Department responded to calls about a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Wendy's off US Highway 70 Business.

When officers arrived they found 22-year-old Nassir Lyndell Ford inside a car with a gunshot wound to his face.

An investigation found that two or three men approached Ford and attempted to rob him while he was sitting in the car in the 400 block of Commodore Street.

On Thursday, the Clayton Police Department arrested and charged Andrew Landon Teague, 18, of Garner, and Jayden Tyriq Chatman, 19, of Clayton, in connection with the shooting. Police also charged a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting. All three suspects are being charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felonious conspiracy.

Right: Jayden Tyriq Chatman, Left: Andrew Landon Teague

If anyone has any information about this case, they are urged to contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611 or the Tip Line at 919-553-1555.

