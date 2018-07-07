SHOOTING

Clayton woman shot at home while lying in bed

Clayton woman shot at home while lying in bed (WTVD)

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Johnston County woman was wounded by a bullet that pierced the wall of a home in Clayton Friday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at 113 Red Star Lane.

Deputies were called and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and a man who was in another room when the shot happened.

The shot came from outside and neither person heard it, officials said.

The victim's injury is non-life threatening and the man was not injured, Chief Deputy Gaddis said.

Johnston County deputies are investigating.
