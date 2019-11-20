Raleigh Christmas Parade

Theatre in the Park's A Christmas Carol to perform at the Raleigh Christmas Parade

If you're coming out to the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh on Nov. 23, you'll catch a special performance from Theatre in the Park's A Christmas Carol.

There will be other performances from Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, the North Carolina Theatre Conservancy, Wake County students and more.

Everything you need to know about the parade here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighraleigh christmas parade
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Check out the Christmas Village!
Fighting hunger together this holiday season
Secret Santa Word Sweepstakes
Shop local spotlight: Glam Boutique
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after body found in Orange County yard
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Johnston County store robbery
Teacher, student injured in barn collapse at Princeton High School
'He was very dear to us:' Family seeks answers in 2005 Fayetteville murder
Huge response after story airs about 8-year-old who needs kidney
Driver flees from Wake County traffic stop, leaves small child behind
Man had 6 human trafficking victims at NC traffic stop: Highway Patrol
Show More
Man sentenced to at least 25 years in prison in Cary murder
Take a look inside Durham County Main Library
Teen girl accused of planning to attack black church
NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to retire after 2020
VIDEO: McDonald's cashier assaulted at drive-thru window
More TOP STORIES News