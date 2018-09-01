African American Cultural Festival kicks off in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The 9th African American Cultural Festival kicked off this year with a variety of vendors and onlookers.
Vibrant colors were present as music whirled through Fayetteville street in Raleigh.
The 9th African American Cultural Festival is well underway on Fayetteville St in Raleigh! Perfect time to grab a bite and support local vendors! @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/SRfHaQW40z— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) September 1, 2018
"Last year, there were 40,000 people. This year, we're expecting it to be bigger," said Carlita Victoria, one of the festival organizers.
Ralanda Tate is one of many business owners on Fayetteville Street. She described her business to us.
"We are folk artists. We do a lot of fabric textiles," she said.
Tate was wearing a bright colored flowy skirt.
"It's so hot!" she exclaimed as she showed off her creation. "I need something flowy."
Handmade goods are not the only businesses in the area.
Jacque Allen owns a small fitness company.
"I'm a local, small business in the area," Allen said. "We're all about fitness! We do Zumba and Water Zumba."
The African American Cultural Festival runs through Sunday. On Sunday, it opens up to the public at 1 p.m.