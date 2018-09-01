FESTIVAL

African American Cultural Festival kicks off in downtown Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

African American Cultural Festival kicks off in downtown Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The 9th African American Cultural Festival kicked off this year with a variety of vendors and onlookers.

Vibrant colors were present as music whirled through Fayetteville street in Raleigh.


"Last year, there were 40,000 people. This year, we're expecting it to be bigger," said Carlita Victoria, one of the festival organizers.

Ralanda Tate is one of many business owners on Fayetteville Street. She described her business to us.

"We are folk artists. We do a lot of fabric textiles," she said.

Tate was wearing a bright colored flowy skirt.

"It's so hot!" she exclaimed as she showed off her creation. "I need something flowy."

Handmade goods are not the only businesses in the area.

Jacque Allen owns a small fitness company.

"I'm a local, small business in the area," Allen said. "We're all about fitness! We do Zumba and Water Zumba."

The African American Cultural Festival runs through Sunday. On Sunday, it opens up to the public at 1 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfestivalAfrican Americansculturecommunityraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FESTIVAL
J. Cole brings together 19 acts for his Raleigh Dreamville Festival
Mexican band will bring traditional sounds to La Fiesta
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
Festival for the Eno Returns to Durham
More festival
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Riders temporarily stuck on Six Flags roller coaster in Illinois
La Fiesta
NC Triangle Starry Night Walk and 5k Run coming to Raleigh
More possible Silent Sam demonstrations at UNC Chapel Hill Thursday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2-year-old drowns at Raleigh home
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Officer and suspect ID'd in Tarboro officer-involved shooting
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
Zebulon police searching for man who stole lottery tickets from gas station
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
VIDEO: Woman attacks DC bus, rams man in front of her car
NC Sons of Confederate Veterans place flowers at base of 'Silent Sam' monument
Show More
Colorado firefighters rescue baby goat from pipe
Riders temporarily stuck on Six Flags roller coaster in Illinois
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
Raleigh police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Harnett County Animal Shelter lowers adoption costs after reaching full capacity
More News