Cumberland County Fair happening this week

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Fair kicked off this weekend and continues through the week.
The fair is an opportunity to showcase and preserve the history of agricultural communities in Cumberland County with entertainment, music, animals, and motorsports.
Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Monday - Thursday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
There will be free admission for senior citizens from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept.5.
All first responders with a valid ID get free admission on Friday, Sept. 6.
