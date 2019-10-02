cycling

1,000 cyclists on 'Mountains to Coast' ride make stops in Siler City, Clayton

A group of around 1,000 cyclists made their way through the Triangle Wednesday morning as part of a statewide ride from the mountains to the coast.

Cycle North Carolina left Siler City at 7 a.m. and started riding to Clayton for their next stop. The cyclists are scheduled to enter town around noon on Guy Road to Amelia Church Road. They'll be escorted by Clayton police and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Cyclists from 37 states and Canada from ages 6 to 82 are participating in the ride, which spans more than 450 miles over seven days. Their ride started in Blowing Rock on Sept. 28 and ends at Atlantic Beach this Saturday.

The tour features stops in Hickory, Spencer, Siler City, Clayton, Greenville, and New Bern.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnccycling
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CYCLING
Cyclist smashes Burger King drive-thru window
Raleigh man cycling for cancer research with his grandma in mind
Raleigh Police, supporters raise funds with 5-0 bike ride
18-year-old cyclist crashes, dies on Raleigh greenway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver runs over 2 people in Fayetteville parking lot
Record-breaking heat expected Wednesday, Thursday
Waffle House employees rescue children from fatal crash
Judge to rule on possible mistrial in Cary double murder
Mom angry at school for giving daughter birth control implant
Skipping the fine print could leave you stuck in a bad deal
Braille version of Uno created for blind people
Show More
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
WCPSS releases 2020-21 school assignment proposal
Lowe's Home Improvement holding 'Walk-in Wednesday' job fairs
Franklin Graham kicks off 'Decision America Tour' in Fayetteville
Duke prof fighting EPA proposal to loosen coal ash restrictions
More TOP STORIES News