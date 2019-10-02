1,000 cyclists on 'Mountains to Coast' ride make stops in Siler City, Clayton

A group of around 1,000 cyclists made their way through the Triangle Wednesday morning as part of a statewide ride from the mountains to the coast.Cycle North Carolina left Siler City at 7 a.m. and started riding to Clayton for their next stop. The cyclists are scheduled to enter town around noon on Guy Road to Amelia Church Road. They'll be escorted by Clayton police and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.Cyclists from 37 states and Canada from ages 6 to 82 are participating in the ride, which spans more than 450 miles over seven days. Their ride started in Blowing Rock on Sept. 28 and ends at Atlantic Beach this Saturday.The tour features stops in Hickory, Spencer, Siler City, Clayton, Greenville, and New Bern.