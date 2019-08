Disney Team of Heroes delivers toys to Duke Children's Hospital

A special birthday celebration for 5yo Bella who’s a patient @Duke_Childrens. @Disney’s Team of Heroes has arrived just in time with gifts galore to bring happiness to children in the hospital. #DisneyTeamOfHeroes pic.twitter.com/iIEYyc11V5 — Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) August 28, 2019

For the second year in a row, Disney Team of Heroes delivered a pallet worth of toys, books, and movies to the children at Duke Children's Hospital.Dillion is 4.He's bright and bubbly, despite an extended stay in the hospital. His eyes examine each and every toy before he makes the perfect selection, a toy dog with a pup sitting next to it."I'm getting some toys!" Dillion said.His dad, Robert, was just a few steps behind his son."I just got there from Roanoke and I found out when I got here that he was going to be able to come down and play with Mickey."Duke Children's is one of 450 hospitals receiving a delivery of toys. Disney's hope is that the toys, books, and movies will bring help kids forget the hospital and have a moment of normalcy.Lontonya's son Eric was also there."We've been here for a week and I think this is really cool to give them something to do," she said. "To give a distraction from what's going on with them."Ryanne is 11-year-old McKenna Gardner's mom."It's nice to know that people in the community are supporting us and doing this for her," she said. "This is a whirlwind, something no parent can ever expect to go through... so when the community does these awesome things for the kids, it's great!"Disney has committed more than $100 million over the next five years to re-imagine the patient and family experience in children's hospitals around the world. If you want to learn more about how you can get involved, visit Disney.com/Heroes