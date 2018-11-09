Horses and riders excited for Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Animals are always a crowd favorite at the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The horses and riders making up the Carousel Paints and Their Cowgirls Flag Team love marching in Raleigh parades but the Christmas parade is their favorite.
"They look like walking wreaths," Cindy Gammon explained. Gammon is one of the Cowgirls who also helps run Carousel Farms which hosts rodeos through the year, along with special parades.
Gammon says dressing the horses is part of the fun.
"They've got stuff on front and back--bells and balls, snowflakes, garland flowers on them--so they're ready to go! They've got glitter on their feet and they know--they know what's going on. Every time we ride, they know whats going on," Gammon said.
Gammon will ride with eight others in the Raleigh Christmas Parade on ABC11 Nov. 17 at 10 am.