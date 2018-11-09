RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Horses and riders excited for Raleigh Christmas Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

The horses and riders making up the Carousel Paints love marching in the Raleigh Christmas parade.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Animals are always a crowd favorite at the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The horses and riders making up the Carousel Paints and Their Cowgirls Flag Team love marching in Raleigh parades but the Christmas parade is their favorite.

"They look like walking wreaths," Cindy Gammon explained. Gammon is one of the Cowgirls who also helps run Carousel Farms which hosts rodeos through the year, along with special parades.

Gammon says dressing the horses is part of the fun.
"They've got stuff on front and back--bells and balls, snowflakes, garland flowers on them--so they're ready to go! They've got glitter on their feet and they know--they know what's going on. Every time we ride, they know whats going on," Gammon said.

Gammon will ride with eight others in the Raleigh Christmas Parade on ABC11 Nov. 17 at 10 am.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsChristmas ParadeRaleigh Christmas ParadeRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Ceremony to feature artificial tree
Download the map for the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 helper elves: Collecting your letters to Santa
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Veterans Day Golf Classic to be held in Wake Forest
Backstreet Boys stopping in Raleigh on 'DNA World Tour'
Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
RDC Marathon held in Durham Nov. 10-11
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Governor offers additional $5,000 reward for info on missing Lumberton girl
'Life is boring so why not?' CA gunman posted to social media during attack
'Sounded like gunfire:' Water heater blamed for panic at Topsail High
Metropolitan finally leasing apartments more than year after historic Raleigh fire
Man arrested in double shooting in Carrboro
Freezing temperatures likely this weekend
Deadline extended for UNC's Silent Sam plan
FDA plans strict limits on sale of flavored e-cigarettes
Show More
Opening date of Hi-Wire Brewing's Durham taproom revealed
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Durham parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
Healthy DIY treats for the pumpkin obsessed
More News