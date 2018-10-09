How you can get a Real ID at the NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --While you're enjoying food and fun at the N.C. State Fair, you will also be able to visit the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles booth.
Once again, the DMV is setting up a booth and mobile RV at the fairgrounds which will be located between the J.S. Dorton Arena and the Jim Graham Building.
Fair goers can renew their licenses or get ID cards from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
You can also order duplicate licenses, update addresses or get an NC REAL ID.
The REAL ID can be used to board commercial flights, enter military installations, federal buildings and nuclear power plants.
Anyone traveling without a REAL ID or passport must provide additional information beginning Oct. 1, 2020.
DMV staff will be available every day to answer questions.
You can also pick up state maps and handbooks for motorcycles and commercial truck driving.