Krispy Kreme race challenges running and eating skills

Eating a dozen doughnuts in one sitting can be a challenge but add in running five miles and it becomes the Krispy Kreme Challenge.The Krispy Kreme Challenge supports thein Chapel Hill.In 2017, the Challenge raised $190,000 for the UNC Children's Hospital, bringing the cumulative donation to more than $1.3 million.The 14th Annual Krispy Kreme Challenge will take place February 3 at 8 a.m.The race starts at the NC State Bell Tower. Participants will run to the Krispy Kreme on Peace Street, eat their dozen doughnuts, and run back to the Bell Tower.Runners have one hour to complete the Challenge.For information about the run can be found