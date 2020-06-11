NC Zoo set to reopen Monday after being closed for nearly 3 months

The zoo will reopen its gates to visitors on Monday, June 15. The zoo's website says they're making changes for guests, including making advance timed entrance tickets mandatory for park entry. The zoo says it will not allow walk-up entry and is also limiting the number of guests per day. Guests and members should arrive no more than 30 minutes before the reserved entry time.
Reservations and timed-entry ticketing will be accepted three weeks in advance.
We’re ready to welcome y'all back on Mon, June 15th! Capacity will be limited, so guests must reserve a spot for timed-entry & purchase tickets online.— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) June 11, 2020
Learn more about changes to your Zoo visit:https://t.co/1avixFVeC0
Online reservations open at 9 AM: https://t.co/KRlzMfGzEO pic.twitter.com/P5zP4l6pBB
Visitors will only be able to enter and exit through the North America gate. Several habitats and amenities will be closed, including:
- Indoor habitats - this is Aviary, Streamside and Desert
- Indoor dining -- outside dining is available
- Seasonal attractions -- Giraffe Deck, Carousel, Butterfly Garden, VR Experience, Zoofari, Air Hike Ropes Course and Treehouse Trek
- Education Smart Carts, Kidzone and playgrounds
- Keeper Talks and Public Feeding Times
The zoo has been closed since March 17.