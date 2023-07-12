North Carolina Zoo welcomes baby chimp, second newborn chimp in two months

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo is growing.

Last week, the zoo welcomed a baby girl to the chimpanzee troop.

According to its Facebook post, the girl was born on July 1 to first-time mom, Genie. Genie gave birth overnight in her indoor quarters and the zookeepers were greeted with the new addition in the morning.

Zookeeper say Genie and her baby are healthy and doing well. Genie is a great mother, and we can't wait to watch baby girl and Gombe grow up together!

Baby girl chimp born on July 1 at the NC Zoo. (Photo: NC Zoo Facebook page)

Baby chimp does not have a name yet and NC Zoo Society members will get the chance to vote for her name from a list of names selected by keepers.

This is the second chimp born at the North Carolina Zoo in the past couple of months. On May 21, the zoo welcomed a baby boy chimp. He was born to mom, Gigi who also a first-time mom. The chimp's name-Gombe as announced in late June. It was chosen via a poll by zoo staff.

According to it's website, the NC Zoo is nestled on 2,600 wooded acres located in the heart of North Carolina, just south of Asheboro in Randolph County. With 500 developed acres, it is the world's largest natural habitat zoo. The North Carolina Zoo is an agency of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

