Now Open: Gamers Geekery & Tavern Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gamers Geekery & Tavery Cary is now open at 107 Edinburgh South Drive, No. 213.
The board game cafe is the first in Cary, offering more than 200 board games, as well as a restaurant and tavern serving beer, wine, and mead.
"It's a place to come in and interact with other people and relax," explained owner Lance Shrader. "You don't see a lot of people on their phone here, you see people talking to the people they're with doing a lot more laughing. It's more of a place to come out and have an experience than just to come out and have a beer."
Gamers Geekery & Tavern is kid-friendly with a children's menu and a weekly Dungeons & Dragons night.
It hosts weekly and monthly events and charges a $5 venue fee for an individual or $10 family or group fee for access to all games in the library.
It also has a monthly and yearly membership option and can host special and corporate events.
For more information on the gaming cafe, you can e-mail Gamers Geekery and Tavern at events@carygametavern.com or call (919) 650-2366.
Hours:
Mon: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
