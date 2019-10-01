Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Where to park, route map, road closures, start time

The countdown to the 75th Raleigh Christmas Parade is on and this year will be the biggest and best yet.
The ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade, presented by Shop Local Raleigh, is the biggest between Washington, DC and Atlanta.
It will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Live coverage starts:
9 a.m.
Start time:
9:30 a.m.
Download the route map here.
Where should you park? When should you get there? Check out the Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs.
Can't go? Here's how you can watch from home.
Parade Route
Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street
proceeds to the State Capitol
turns right onto Salisbury Street
turns left onto Morgan St.
Turns right onto Fayetteville St
and continues to Lenoir Street where it disbands
Length of Parade Route:
Approximately 1.4 miles
Duration:
The Parade will last about 2.5 hours. The Parade telecast airs from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
