RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs

Have questions about this year's ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh? The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association has answers!

Q: What is the latest you suggest we park?
A: This is up to you! Some will arrive starting at 7 a.m. to get the same seats they have come to love every year, while some will arrive at 9:45 a.m.

Q: What roads will be closed?
A: Hillsborough St from W Morgan St to St. Mary's St and St. Mary St from College Place to W. Morgan St from 6 am-2 pm on November 17. Hillsborough St from St. Mary St to Salisbury St and all cross-streets one block in each direction, W Hargett St from McDowell to Wilmington St, and Fayetteville St from Hargett St to Lenoir St and all cross-streets one block between no earlier than 7 am until no later than 2 pm on November 18. Additional road closures and detours may be established at the discretion of the incident commander to control traffic near route.

Q: How far is the parking to a good viewing area?
A: All areas of the parade have good viewing areas! With over a mile of footprint to choose from, you can't go wrong. Some love the ambiance of Fayetteville St. and others love the open air & view of the Capital on Hillsborough St. With parking decks, street parking and more all over town, you won't be disappointed.
Q: Do you allow vendors to set up and sell at the parade?
A: No. We reserve all available viewing areas for parade attendees.

Q: Will there be handicapped seating?
A: The parade viewing area is all street-side viewing. We do ask that everyone help make this a fun and enjoyable experience for all- please allow handicapped and children access to see the parade.

Q: Will there be porta-potties on the parade route?
A: Yes, porta-potties will be placed throughout the event footprint. Local businesses will also be open and will have restrooms available for their customers. What a great way to support a local business by purchasing a cup of coffee, hot cocoa or pastry and help generate revenue for your local economy!

Q: Is there anything going on after the parade?
A: Yes, there are lots of local shops to visit, local restaurants to find a meal and an event at the NC History Museum.

Q: Can our charity get permission to put up a tent and sell donuts?
A: We do not give out permits for any vendors, since much of the area is private property and we do not control this area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsRaleigh Christmas Parade
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Help us fight hunger for the holidays
Helping Hand Mission marching band shines during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Horses and riders excited for Raleigh Christmas Parade
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Helping Hand Mission marching band shines during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Job fair to be held Monday in downtown Raleigh
The Sunday Supper in Raleigh raises $400K for Florence relief
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Durham 18-year-old killed man while wanted for rape
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Man accused of killing 3, injuring 1 at Johnston Co. home in custody
2 Goldsboro schools evacuated due to threats
CNN sues President Trump over revoked press credentials
Amazon passes up Raleigh for HQ2
Officer shot bouncer who took down nightclub shooter, witnesses say
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Show More
Texas woman blows up wedding dress after divorce
Flooding, downed tree cause road closures in the Triangle
North Carolina man accused of trying to strangle pregnant woman
Launched NASA rocket may be visible in NC on Thursday
Woman tries to kill husband in Sanford home, deputies say
More News