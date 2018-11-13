Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs

Have questions about this year's ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh? The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association has answers!
Q: What is the latest you suggest we park?
A: This is up to you! Some will arrive starting at 7 a.m. to get the same seats they have come to love every year, while some will arrive at 9:45 a.m.
Q: What roads will be closed?
A: Hillsborough St from W Morgan St to St. Mary's St and St. Mary St from College Place to W. Morgan St from 6 am-2 pm on November 17. Hillsborough St from St. Mary St to Salisbury St and all cross-streets one block in each direction, W Hargett St from McDowell to Wilmington St, and Fayetteville St from Hargett St to Lenoir St and all cross-streets one block between no earlier than 7 am until no later than 2 pm on November 18. Additional road closures and detours may be established at the discretion of the incident commander to control traffic near route.
Q: How far is the parking to a good viewing area?
A: All areas of the parade have good viewing areas! With over a mile of footprint to choose from, you can't go wrong. Some love the ambiance of Fayetteville St. and others love the open air & view of the Capital on Hillsborough St. With parking decks, street parking and more all over town, you won't be disappointed.
Q: Do you allow vendors to set up and sell at the parade?
A: No. We reserve all available viewing areas for parade attendees.
Q: Will there be handicapped seating?
A: The parade viewing area is all street-side viewing. We do ask that everyone help make this a fun and enjoyable experience for all- please allow handicapped and children access to see the parade.
Q: Will there be porta-potties on the parade route?
A: Yes, porta-potties will be placed throughout the event footprint. Local businesses will also be open and will have restrooms available for their customers. What a great way to support a local business by purchasing a cup of coffee, hot cocoa or pastry and help generate revenue for your local economy!
Q: Is there anything going on after the parade?
A: Yes, there are lots of local shops to visit, local restaurants to find a meal and an event at the NC History Museum.
Q: Can our charity get permission to put up a tent and sell donuts?
A: We do not give out permits for any vendors, since much of the area is private property and we do not control this area.
