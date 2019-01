DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Raleigh Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, Jan. 24. at Vaughn Towers at Carter-Finley Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.The job fair is open to veterans, transitioning military personnel, and military spouses and will feature more than 50 Carolina employers.RecruitMilitary recently partnered with Google's search function designed for military trained talent.Registration and browsing through available jobs can be done online