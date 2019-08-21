THIS WEEKEND: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together is celebrating the 43rd annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival in the Town of Cary this weekend.It's one of the largest art and craft shows in the southeast with more than 300 vendors from 18 states.There will be live music, children's activities and lots of food trucks.Don't worry about parking -- just take one of two shuttles from Cary Towne Center or Green Hope High School.Find out more information here.