Monday was sixth straight day with more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases

TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,400 COVID-19 tests were completed on Monday with 9 percent of the tests coming back positive. The state reported 1,342 new positive cases, bumping the total up to 63,484 since March. Monday was the sixth straight day with reported new daily cases over 1,000.
The number of hospitalizations dipped to 843, 47 less than Sunday's number. Three additional deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,325.
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce recommendations for reopening schools on Wednesday. Wake County Public School System leaders are expected to have more clarity on the district's reopening plan Thursday.
Over 10.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and infections are on the rise in 32 states, according to ABC News. Many beaches in the U.S. have closed for the July 4 holiday.
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said his impending lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper for unilaterally closing businesses and mandating face masks due to COVID-19 isn't politically motivated. Forest said Monday the Democratic incumbent has failed to seek or receive support for six executive orders from other elected officials that make up the Council of State. Forest is trying to unseat Cooper in November.
MONDAY
7:15 p.m.
Durham County health officials reported 3,679 cases of COVID-19, up 54 from Sunday. There have been 63 deaths from the virus county-wide.
5:15 p.m.
Cumberland County health officials are reporting 106 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the case total to 1,227. There have been 36 deaths and the county reports seven percent of tests taken have been positive.
5:05 p.m.
Wake County is reporting 5,001 COVID-19 cases, up 76 from Sunday. There have been 47 deaths from the virus in the county.
5 p.m.
Lee County health officials have reported 53 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 806. Of those, 569 have resumed normal activities. There have been eight deaths from the virus county-wide.
3:05 p.m.
45,538 patients in North Carolina are now presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19. That's up from 36,921 last week.
There have been a total of 63,484 confirmed cases so far in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown.
3 p.m.
Halifax County health officials are reporting 13 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 317. There have been 4 deaths and 248 patients have recovered from the virus.
2:50 p.m.
A North Carolina Division of Employment Security worker has tested positive for COVID-19 and now the department say it's taking recommended health and safety precautions.
The facility where the individual's workstation is located has been sanitized and other staff assigned to that location are working remotely to further prevent the spread of illness, according to DES.
DES continues to provide claims processing and customer services.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,342 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, marking the sixth straight day of new daily cases over 1,000.
Monday's numbers were down compared to the weekend, when the state saw its fourth highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. However, tests and cases have typically been lower on Mondays than other days of the week.
In both Wake and Durham counties, the large majority of the cases are in the 25 to 49 age group. As for the state, 45 percent of the cases are in that age group. 20 percent are in the 50 to 64 age group.
Hospitalizations are down 87 from Sunday to 843 total but only 75 percent of hospitals are reporting, which means that number is likely underreported.
14,400 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. According to the NCDHHS, percent positive has remained around 9 to 10 percent.
Three additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,325 since the beginning of the pandemic.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The number of global COVID-19 cases has passed the 10,000,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center. In North Carolina, there have been 62,142 confirmed cases and 1,322 deaths.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be administered Monday at Millbrook High School in Raleigh from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in getting tested must register online. For more information on how you can register, check out Wake County's COVID-19 website.
The state's latest coronavirus numbers regarding cases, tests, deaths and more will be released around noon on Monday.
SUNDAY
7:13 p.m.
Durham County health officials report 44 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 3,627. Of those cases, 3,087 people have been released from isolation.
6:01 p.m.
The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases -- and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come.
READ MORE HERE: Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000 amid fears worst to come
5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 4,838 total cases of COVID-19 within the county, 44 more cases than Saturday evening.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,605 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 62,142.
Two more patients are being hospitalized, bringing the total of state hospitalizations to 890. Four more people have died from the virus, bringing the North Carolina death total to 1,322.
A total of 871,905 tests have been completed in the state as North Carolina continues to exceed daily testing goals.
For the past two weeks, North Carolina has been fluctuating between 8 and 10 percent positive test rates.
With 78 percent of hospitals reporting, 4,584 inpatient hospital beds (25 percent) are empty. 577 ICU hospital beds (25 percent) are empty.
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 10,004,643 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide. In the United States, there have been 2,510,323 cases.
