How to get food assistance in central, eastern NC

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC

Second Harvest Food Bank Southeast NC (Sandhills)

Additional Resources

If you are in need of food, please check the links below.During this crisis, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC are working hard to keep their information updated with local pantries that remain open and providing food. It is strongly encouraged that you call ahead to confirm the agency's hours and social-distancing adjustments.