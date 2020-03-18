Coronavirus

Carolina Hurricanes promise to pay PNC employees, event staff during coronavirus suspension

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will compensate team event staff and PNC Arena employees for hourly wages they would have earned during the remainder of the 2019-2020 NHL season, the team said in a news release Tuesday.

According to the release, Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon and the Hurricanes Foundation will provide the funds necessary to pay the part-time workers for their expected workload during the final seven Hurricanes home games.

The NHL paused its season on March 12 in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. While NHL officials initially hoped to resume the season and award the Stanley Cup, the league later told players and traveling staff to continue to self-quarantine through March 27.

One NHL player has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at this time. The unnamed player is on the Ottawa Senators.

"Our part-time event staff are a vital part of the gameday experience at PNC Arena," Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said in a written statement. "We know that the season being paused has created a lot of uncertainty, so Tom, the players and the Foundation have stepped up to help these employees through this unprecedented situation."

PNC Arena's food service, VAB Catering, also plans to make a food donation to the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle on Thursday morning to help families affected by business and restaurant closures during the COVID-19 crisis.

