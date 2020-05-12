Health & Fitness

How to get a good night's sleep when stressed

Stress can cause a variety of mental health problems. One important function we all need to manage stress is sleep.

Coping with life during this pandemic can be stressful and stress can cause a variety of mental health problems, or make existing struggles worse.

One important function we all need to manage stress is sleep, but The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wake County realizes that getting quality sleep can be hard, especially during these challenging times.

To improve your sleep, here are a few ways to help relax your body and mind throughout your day.

  1. Try a bedtime routine that includes relaxing activities. This gives your body and mind the time to slow down after a busy, stimulating day. Try taking a bath, drinking tea, playing relaxing music, meditating, or reading a book before bed.
  2. Add exercise to your day. Exercise has incredible health benefits, and for good reason! An at-home workout or jog throughout your day may help you fall asleep faster at night.
  3. Get out of bed. That may sound counter-productive, but if you can't fall asleep for more than 20 minutes, getting out of bed and doing something relaxing may be just what you need to calm your brain and body. This can also reduce any sleep-related anxiety that you may feel when you are lying away stressing about not being able to fall asleep.

NAMI Wake County is a helpful resource, offering understanding to anyone concerned or affected by mental illness. If you find that you need additional support, NAMI Wake County also offers virtual support groups/meetings for dealing with stress and anxiety on Mondays from 6-7pm.

Click here for information and to register for group support.

If you'd like to support NAMI Wake County in its mission and programs, you can participate in its virtual NAMI Walks NC 2020. Do a 5K your way and self-fundraise while you self-quarantine.

You can choose to walk with the NAMI Wake team, or register your own team and choose NAMI Wake as your beneficiary.

Information courtesy of NAMI Wake's blog, Stay Home, Stay Well.
