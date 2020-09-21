Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Growing evidence virus can linger in air, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control updated a document Friday without fanfare that updates the agency's position on how the virus spreads.

The document still says person-to-person and coughing/sneezing/breathing are the primary ways the virus is transmitted through droplets.

But the agency now says there is growing evidence that airborne droplets after a sneeze or cough - droplets that linger in the air - are of concern.

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the document now states. "In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."

The updated guidance also emphasizes the importance of proper ventilation.

Read the updated document here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: More sites for free meals in Durham
Boy hospitalized in Durham shooting
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Box truck driver ejected, killed in Durham crash near Southpoint
POLL: Trump not trusted on COVID-19 vaccine safety
Tropical Storm Beta drenching Texas, Louisiana
1 arrested in Harnett County police chase
Show More
'We're going to fill the seat': Trump says SCOTUS nominee will be a woman
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
WEATHER: Cool & breezy today
Hoke County man arrested by FBI, faces 332 sex crime charges
Migrant women say they didn't OK surgery in alleged forced hysterectomies
More TOP STORIES News