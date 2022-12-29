Drive-thru testing returns to Wake County as illness spread increases after holiday gatherings

This new testing center will offer COVID-19 and flu tests with the same nasal swab.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drive-thru testing is returning to Wake County, and now you can test for more than just COVID-19.

County health officials said they're concerned about an increase of respiratory illnesses after holiday gatherings. To help respond, Wake County Health Department teamed up with Mako Medical to organize drive through testing availability.

Testing will happen Dec. 29, Jan. 3 and Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church on High Meadow Drive in Cary. Registration is recommended but not required.

The drive thru test will include one nasal swab. That swab will then be used to test for both COVID-19 and the flu. Results will be delivered back to you in 1-2 days.

The testing is completely free.

Other testing options are available in Wake County. Click here for more details on those other options.