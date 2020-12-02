Nearly 70 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members call for virtual reopen for spring semester in op-ed

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 70 faculty members with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are calling for a responsible teaching plan for the upcoming Spring 2021 semester in a Daily Tar Heel op-ed.
UNC-CH suffered an excruciating reopening stricken with COVID-19 clusters back in August that forced all of its undergraduate students to return home for online learning just a week into the fall semester.
In fear of being overwhelmed like the semester before, 68 professors signed their name on an op-ed published by the campus' independent student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel. The op-ed called for planning to be "guided by a sober and realistic assessment of pandemic conditions."
The university has about 3,887 faculty members in total.
The op-ed, published Wednesday, questions Chapel Hill leaders' ability to handle a return to learning explicitly referencing the administration's failure to heed the Orange County Health Department's warning to not hold in-person learning and housing weeks before reopening.
"Given current conditions and UNC's track record, the plans for spring are doomed to repeat too many of the failures of the fall," it reads. "The only ethical decision is to cancel face-to-face instruction (with the exception of classes that demand it, such as clinical experience) and to keep on-campus residency reserved for those who have special circumstances."
The Daily Tar Heel Editorial Board was a vocal critic of the university's Fall reopening plan.
According to a school calendar, students tentatively return to class on Jan. 19.
As of Wednesday, Orange County approaches the 4,000 milestone of COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths within the county.
