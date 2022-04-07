nancy pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID, spokesman says

Nancy Pelosi Twitter: 'The Speaker is ... thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,' her spokesman tweeted
EMBED <>More Videos

Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the California Democrat said Thursday.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."

Pelosi, the top House Democrat, is 82 years old. As speaker of the House, Pelosi is second in the line of presidential succession behind the vice president.

RELATED: Is a 4th COVID vaccine dose needed right now? Doctors weigh in

Hammill announced Pelosi's positive test result just before Pelosi was scheduled to have her weekly news conference with reporters. Hammill said Pelosi is currently asymptomatic. He added that Pelosi tested negative earlier this week.

This is not the first time it has been reported that someone in close proximity to Pelosi has tested positive for COVID.

Last month, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, known as the Taoiseach, tested positive for COVID while attending a gala in Washington, DC. Pelosi was seen seated next to Martin at the gala in a photo from the event.

In July 2021, a senior aide in Pelosi's office tested positive for COVID.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldnancy pelosicovid 19
NANCY PELOSI
Infrastructure vote postponed despite Pelosi's efforts to push forward
Progressives call on Pelosi, Schumer to act on eviction moratorium
Committee set for Jan. 6 hearings amid Republican attacks
Jan. 6 commission collapses after Pelosi vetoes GOP selections
TOP STORIES
Isolated severe storms possible today
Senate clears way for Jackson Supreme Court confirmation | LIVE
Raleigh HBCU launches first women's rowing team
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
New museum honoring NC National Guard opens in Raleigh
Raleigh police want help solving bus stop homicide
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
Show More
Ruling permitting more NC offenders to vote blocked for now
Family of 5-year-old with cancer starts nonprofit to help others
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Ukrainian families in central NC continue to watch war unfold
More TOP STORIES News