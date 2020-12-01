Coronavirus

Cumberland County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teacher at a Cumberland County school has died from COVID-19 complications.

The county did not release the teacher's identity or the school at which they taught. It's not known whether the teacher had recently been at the school or how recently ago they died.

Cumberland County Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly confirmed the teacher's death Tuesday morning, passing on condolences on behalf of the school system.

"We are saddened by the recent passing of one of our teachers, due to complications from COVID-19," Dr. Connelly said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee's family, loved ones and school community. Because the employee was working remotely, no additional staff members were affected. Due to confidentiality laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time."

The news comes less than a month after a Fayetteville teacher died from COVID-19. Mary Ward, who taught at Capitol Encore Academy, started experiencing symptoms on October 29 and received a positive COVID-19 result on Nov. 1. She died a week later.

In November, the Cumberland County Schools Board of Education voted down a proposal to allow a mixture of in-person and remote learning.

