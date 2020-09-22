covid-19

Minority communities not well-represented in COVID-19 vaccine trials

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- COVID-19 vaccine testing is well underway but there's concern that we won't know exactly how well they work in the communities that need them most.

Companies conducting the trials are reporting a lack of participation among minority groups, especially in the Black community.

Those trying to recruit minority groups to take part in vaccine studies say history may play a part in the reluctance.

From the 1930s to the 1970s, Black men in Alabama were intentionally misled by the medical community about syphilis experiments conducted on them at the Tuskegee Institute.

During that same period in North Carolina and elsewhere, eugenics programs were sterilizing women either without their full consent or knowledge.

A very large majority of those women were Black.

Now that historic distrust may be affecting the Black community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"What research has known for some years now is that minorities have been unrepresented in clinical trials," said Aubrey Farray.

Farray is Black and the clinical director for Wake Research, which is conducting trials on COVID-19 vaccines from four different companies under the federal government's Operation Warp Speed.

He knows the history of how African Americans were abused by the medical community.

"A lot of that fear and apprehension from those events could very well still exist," Farray said.

Health experts discuss possible schedule for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

And maybe that's why Black people make up only 7.75 percent of the participants in Wake Research's vaccine studies when that population makes up 22 percent of the local pool from which Wake Research draws.

There are also similar shortages in the Latino and other ethnic communities.

"So we're at a standpoint of doing more education. Kind of dispelling the myths with regards to clinical trials to make sure these different ethnic groups are aware of these regulatory protections in place on their behalf to instill more confidence in the clinical trial process," Farray said.

Farray said there's a message on Wake Research's website for potential minority trial participants.

He noted there is a lot of information available online about the legal protections for trial participants.

"The minority communities have been hit pretty hard by this virus, this pandemic. And so it's incumbent upon us to make sure we're a part of the solution," he said.

And there's another incentive.

Most of the trials being conducted right now are paying anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncvaccinescoronavirusafrican americansrace in americacovid 19 pandemicnorth carolina newsrace and culturecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
LATEST: Hillside High School closes in Durham
NC woman starts cleaning business, hires those jobless from COVID-19
Outdoor venues in NC can open at 7% capacity next week, Cooper says
CMA Foundation works to ensure music education available to all
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outdoor venues in NC can open at 7% capacity next week, Cooper says
LATEST: Hillside High School closes in Durham
'Promising signs' downtown Raleigh business is bouncing back
NC woman starts cleaning business, hires those jobless from COVID-19
Cricket farm catches fire in Dunn
Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Show More
NC students celebrate Voter Registration Day ahead of election
Cannon Hinnant celebration of life event planned for Saturday
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Raleigh location among 63 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing
Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas
More TOP STORIES News